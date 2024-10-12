These Ridiculous Joker Memes Are Our New Favourite Thing About Folie À Deux

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros

Alright, it’s been long enough now… let’s have a conversation about the Joker sequel Folie À Deux.

Not very good, was it?

Despite being one of our most-hyped movies of 2024 – thanks to the alluring combination of Lady Gaga and expansive musical numbers in the follow-up to a gloomy film that was previously accused of glorifying gun violence – the finished product fell a little flat in the end.

This was down to a few reasons – the comedic and more serious moments never quite gelled, which made for jarring viewing, and the polarising ending just left us questioning what exactly was the point of the previous two hours of our life.

But if there’s one thing that made it all worth it, it’s the memes. Oh, the memes.

The decision to soundtrack so many of Folie À Deux’s most downbeat moments with big band numbers and covers of standards from the 60s and 70s (with Gaga at her most Jazz & Piano era) inspired many viewers to send up the film over on X…

Joker: I want to die



Harley Quinn: pic.twitter.com/s3DTO9BS81 — tweets by cian™ (@CianOMahony) October 6, 2024

Joker: I have mental problems



Harley: pic.twitter.com/sNzLxLbfHG — Gagavoodo (@gagavoodo2) October 6, 2024

Joker: I’m going to k*ll myself

Harley Quinn: pic.twitter.com/MY8urhViWP — jimmy (@jdonohue91) October 6, 2024

Joker: I’m going to kms



Harley Quinn:

pic.twitter.com/R5QUjLpEDS — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) October 6, 2024

Joker: i hate myself



Harley: pic.twitter.com/ZEkE5I64Us — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) October 6, 2024

Joker: I’m going to kill myself

Harley Quinn: pic.twitter.com/w8qvHDyHkd — Monopoly Phonic® (@MonopolyPhonic) October 5, 2024

Joker: I’m gonna kms please stop singing



Harley: #JokerFolieADeuxpic.twitter.com/62v1TVLLw1 — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) October 5, 2024

Joker: I’m going to kill myself



Harley: pic.twitter.com/8GzJmAjRtX — Ꮆ.u.Ꮍ. | World On A String 🛟 (@dollopgaga) October 6, 2024

Joker: I’m so sad I’m gonna kms

Harley: pic.twitter.com/v9ePHP5ROP — Brian (@midsommarz) October 7, 2024

Joker: I want to die



Harley Quinn: pic.twitter.com/jPVO7frigz — marc (@msnetiker) October 6, 2024

Joker: the streets will flow with blood

Harley: pic.twitter.com/rN1Nb6y3pY — isabella (@blizzy_mcguire) October 6, 2024

joker: I killed my mother 🥺



joker & harley a moment later: pic.twitter.com/7IRZnBykhX — ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 (@_KSebastian) October 7, 2024

Joker: I’m going to kill myself



Harley: pic.twitter.com/Yrpw8jpg3e — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) October 7, 2024

joker: “please stop singing. i don’t want to sing anymore.”

harley: pic.twitter.com/kjCNmCJNHo — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) October 5, 2024

Gaga plays a reimagined version of Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie, but the Batman connections don’t stop there, as the film also introduces Gotham City politician Harvey Dent, played by Industry star Harry Lawtey.

In the lead-up to Folie À Deux’s release, some fans began calling on Todd Phillips to “release the Gaga cut”, after it was noticed that several of her scenes featured in the trailer (and others that she was caught on camera shooting last year) were not included in the finished film.

Joker: Folie À Deux is in cinemas now.

