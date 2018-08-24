The Ridiculously Cute Dog Challenge To Distract You From All The Doom And Gloom

Lee Moran
Escape the relentless news cycle of doom by watching these dogs participating

Escape the relentless news cycle of doom by watching these dogs participating in the latest adorable viral trend.

Pups from around the world have been participating this week in the #SnootChallenge, where their owners encourage them to run up and place their snout into a circle made out of their fingers or an object.

Some pooches are having more success than others. Find out how these dogs fared in the clips below:

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.