The Ridiculously Cute Dog Challenge To Distract You From All The Doom And Gloom

Escape the relentless news cycle of doom by watching these dogs participating in the latest adorable viral trend.
Pups from around the world have been participating this week in the #SnootChallenge, where their owners encourage them to run up and place their snout into a circle made out of their fingers or an object.
Some pooches are having more success than others. Find out how these dogs fared in the clips below:
We tried the #snootchallenge today... pic.twitter.com/qsVT98sLcm— Jessica Schaer (@JessSchaer) August 22, 2018
My sweet dog did not understand the #snootchallenge. He just thought we needed a hug pic.twitter.com/8HxKBCCVLg— Colleen Moyles (@colleen03) August 24, 2018
We tried the #snootchallenge with a doughnut!! pic.twitter.com/skEfkr94ab— Louby the Westie (@louby_love) August 22, 2018
#SnootChallenge when tennis balls are life pic.twitter.com/TVC1QElWQA— Erin (@ESchlaXO) August 24, 2018
#snootchallenge#firsttry He loves giving kisses so this wasn't difficult at all. pic.twitter.com/XgM6r0e377— Michelle White (@MWhiteMES) August 21, 2018
My #snootchallenge the @NYRangers way! #NYRPupOnAPathpic.twitter.com/3MUGhrvxix— Ranger (@NYRangersPup) August 22, 2018
The snoot challenge y’all! #snootchallenge— Hector Garcia (@HannibalHec13) August 23, 2018
Ft. Jorge’s dog. pic.twitter.com/uin7G4tFva
I think we may have done the #snootchallenge wrong. We’ll try again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UT58ra6VKF— Hanne Elrod (@HanParm) August 23, 2018
#snootchallenge featuring a bulldog, who has no snoot pic.twitter.com/wDxuQ3P7Qh— Taylor Ware (@taylorwaree) August 23, 2018
Gunner was all about the #snootchallengepic.twitter.com/0dUdVpOF86— Krista Kenna (@whereiskrista) August 23, 2018
Snoot challenge x4... Done! (Thank you to my awesome wife Bek for doing some rapid training sessions to humour me!) #FelixToller#OldMan#DeafDogpic.twitter.com/BLYXAjoKJn— Sarah of the Shire (@sarahoftheshire) August 22, 2018
So I tried the #SnootChallenge .. ya pic.twitter.com/k0bMwLE886— megsandbacon (@quad_goddess) August 23, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.