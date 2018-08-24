The Ridiculously Cute Dog Challenge To Distract You From All The Doom And Gloom

Escape the relentless news cycle of doom by watching these dogs participating

Escape the relentless news cycle of doom by watching these dogs participating in the latest adorable viral trend.

Pups from around the world have been participating this week in the #SnootChallenge, where their owners encourage them to run up and place their snout into a circle made out of their fingers or an object.

Some pooches are having more success than others. Find out how these dogs fared in the clips below:

My sweet dog did not understand the #snootchallenge. He just thought we needed a hug pic.twitter.com/8HxKBCCVLg — Colleen Moyles (@colleen03) August 24, 2018

We tried the #snootchallenge with a doughnut!! pic.twitter.com/skEfkr94ab — Louby the Westie (@louby_love) August 22, 2018

I think we may have done the #snootchallenge wrong. We’ll try again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UT58ra6VKF — Hanne Elrod (@HanParm) August 23, 2018

#snootchallenge featuring a bulldog, who has no snoot pic.twitter.com/wDxuQ3P7Qh — Taylor Ware (@taylorwaree) August 23, 2018

Snoot challenge x4... Done! (Thank you to my awesome wife Bek for doing some rapid training sessions to humour me!) #FelixToller#OldMan#DeafDogpic.twitter.com/BLYXAjoKJn — Sarah of the Shire (@sarahoftheshire) August 22, 2018