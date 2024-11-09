Ridley Scott responds to Barry Keoghan's Gladiator 2 exit

Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott has responded to Barry Keoghan's exit from the film.

The much-anticipated sequel, which lands in UK cinemas next week, follows Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Maximus (Russell Crowe) – as he is forced into slavery.

Keoghan was originally reported to be part of the blockbuster but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, with Fred Hechinger replacing him as co-emperor Caracalla.

Speaking to The New York Times, Scott explained that Keoghan couldn't take part in the historical epic as he was busy working on last year's Saltburn – which was nominated for two Golden Globes and five BAFTA awards.

Paramount

"Barry got locked into Saltburn. I think that's maybe the best film I've seen this year," he said. "Anyway, Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and Paul [Mescal].

"Barry is so complex and actually has it under control. I know he's a bit of a challenge, but it's worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it's worth it."

During an interview with IndieWire earlier this year, Keoghan also opened up about his exit from the film, saying that it was a "shame" he couldn't be part of the cast.

"Conflicts, schedule conflicts. I am a massive fan of Gladiator and a massive fan of that cast. It's a shame you can't do both. But that happens in this game. You can't do both," he explained.

Olivia Wong - Getty Images

Gladiator 2 sees the action skip forward a few decades with Lucius now of age and estranged from his mother.

The film begins with the protagonist spending time with his wife and child in Numidia, before things drastically change when the Romans continue their descent in North Africa.

As well as Mescal, Hechinger and returning star Nielsen, the film also features The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, as well as Denzel Washington and Derek Jacobi.

Mescal and Scott will be teaming up again for a new post-apocalyptic film, titled The Dog Stars, which follows a pilot in a dystopian world where humanity has nearly been wiped out by a pandemic.

Gladiator 2 will be released in UK cinemas on November 15 and in US cinemas on November 22.





