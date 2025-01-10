Ridly Greig signs on for 4 more years with Senators

Ridly Greig during the third period of a game in St. Louis last week. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year extension with Ottawa. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press - image credit)

Young Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $3.25 million a year, the team announced Friday.

Greig went 28th overall to the Sens in the 2020 NHL draft from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The 22-year-old Albertan has played 129 NHL games since his debut in January 2023, representing Canada in the 2022 World Juniors and 2024 World Championship.

Greig has six goals and six assists in 37 games this season. He remains one of the team's younger players, averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time a game and getting regular power play and penalty kill minutes.

New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox, left, and Ottawa Senators centre Ridly Greig at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2024.

Greig, right, vies for the puck with New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2024. (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

"He brings a good mix of versatility and tenacity to our forward group," said Ottawa's president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios in the news release, calling Greig a key member of the team.

Greig needed a new contract after the current season. He'll be 27 when this deal expires in 2029.

The Senators will hit the midpoint of the season on Saturday in Pittsburgh. They're three points out of a playoff spot and have lost six of their last seven games, coinciding with an injury to top goaltender Linus Ullmark.