‘Riefenstahl’ Doc Sells To Key Territories Following Venice & Telluride Launch

Andres Veiel’s documentary Riefenstahl – unpicking the deceits of German filmmaker and Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl – has scored a slew of deals following its world premiere at Venice and North American launch at Telluride.

Beta Cinema has announced deals to France (ARP), Spain (Filmin), Portugal (Midas Filmes), Scandinavia (Edge Entertainment), Benelux (Imagine), Poland (Against Gravity), Hungary (Cirko Film), former Yugoslavia (MCF) and Japan (Longride Entertainment).

Additional territories are currently in negotiation.

The film is produced by German political journalist Sandra Maischberger. It is the first documentary with full access to Leni Riefenstahl’s estate.

