Rifle hunting season begins

- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Former Ottawa Senator Coach Guy Boucher Lands A New Coaching Job
Boucher led the Ottawa Senators to their most recent Stanley Cup Playoff appearance, taking them to within one goal of the Cup Final in 2017.
- Elle
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumored Last Minute Thanksgiving Plans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be reuniting in Nashville for a big family Thanksgiving dinner at her home there.
- Bears Wire
Bears rookie Caleb Williams sets NFL record vs. Lions
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set a new rookie record during the second half vs Lions.
- InStyle
Prince William "Makes Excuses" to Avoid Kate Middleton's Family for This Relatable Reason
The royal loves his in-laws, with one major exception.
- FTW Outdoors
Matt Eberflus's botched final Thanksgiving play invented a new way for the Bears to lose
At this point, running down exactly how Matt Eberflus continues to blow it for the Chicago Bears feels like an exhaustive task. It almost seems like he's inventing ways for the Bears to lose, and
- People
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares Photo of Taylor Swift’s Homemade Pop-Tarts: 'Sweet Young Woman'
The singer sent her baked treats to Chiefs coach David Merritt Sr. following the team's latest win on Nov. 24
- The Canadian Press
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
- FTW Outdoors
Bryson DeChambeau finally made a hole-in-one trick shot over his house in funny TikTok
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is finally the king of his castle. His days-long quest to hit a hole-in-one trick shot over his house has FINALLY ended. If you aren't up to speed, here's what's been happening. Bryson recently challenged hims
- The Canadian Press
Hometown favourite Gushue beats Carruthers at Grand Slam's Kioti National
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Brad Gushue thrilled a near-capacity crowd Wednesday afternoon by posting a 6-3 victory over Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers at the Kioti National.
- The Hockey News
Incredible Moment as Montreal's Cole Caufield Scores 13th Goal in Columbus
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield scores 13th goal of the season in his first game back in Columbus
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 13: Our picks for Eagles at Ravens, 4 big upsets and all Thanksgiving Week games
Week 13 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes the Eagles-Ravens Game of the Week, four big upsets and all Thanksgiving Week games.
- PA Media: Sport
Lewis Hamilton fears Mercedes stance will make ‘start of year harder’ at Ferrari
The seven-time world champion has two races left with the Silver Arrows.
- CNN
Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tournament match against San Jose State amid unfounded transgender claims
Boise State’s women’s volleyball team has withdrawn from its Mountain West Conference Championship tournament match against San Jose State University (SJSU) amid an ongoing, unfounded gender controversy surrounding an SJSU player.
- USA TODAY Sports
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 13 fantasy football
Fantasy football managers have had to contend with wide receiver injuries all year. Here are start 'em, sit 'em wide receivers to consider in Week 13.
- USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Garcia wants to fight Jake Paul, vows to 'end' Paul's career
Ryan Garcia wants to fight Jake Paul and believes he would knock Paul out "within four (or) five rounds."
- The Canadian Press
Canadiens post lowest shot total in nearly 15 years in 3-2 OT loss to Utah
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens played a tight-checking game in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, but glaringly lacked in one category: shots.
- USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame moves up, Alabama, Mississippi fall in College Football Playoff rankings
The fourth College Football Playoff rankings had consistency at the top and answered some key questions ahead of an important Week 14.
- Hello!
Zara Tindall shares incredibly rare insight into Christmas with the royals
Zara Tindall was quizzed about her Christmas plans with the royal family as she attended the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch
- The Hockey News - Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Injury Concern Rises in Los Angeles
Jets forward Mark Scheifele battling upper-body injury.
- Associated Press
NBC honors John Madden on Thanksgiving by taking the original Madden Cruiser on one last trip
John Madden’s love of football and family came through the most on Thanksgiving. On Thursday, NBC will continue to honor Madden’s legacy when it opens its broadcast before the nightcap between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. The two-minute open features the original Madden Cruiser traveling from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, to Lambeau Field last week.