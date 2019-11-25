The Righteous Arrival of Megan Rapinoe

The way Megan Rapinoe tells it, France screwed up.

We’re sitting in the back of a sunny studio in uptown Seattle, and I’ve asked her to take me back to June, back to the pressure cooker that was the World Cup quarter­ﬁnal but was being billed as a ﬁnal—against host country France in front of more than 45,000 rapturous fans in the historic Parc des Princes. It also happened to take place less than 48 hours after the president of the United States repeatedly attacked Rapinoe on Twitter for indelicately refusing to go to the White House in an old viral video. (Her exact wording: “I’m not going to the fucking White House.”)

It all started with a lightning-quick throw-in far from France’s goal back in the U.S.’s half. Rapinoe, doing what she often does, whipped it hard, fast, and looooong to Alex Morgan, who hoofed it toward the goal while the defense was disorganized and offsides was suspended. Beaten on the run, the French defender almost had no choice but to foul her, tugging two-handed at her arms until Morgan stumbled and fell and the defender saw the flash of a yellow card. The ref called for a direct kick just outside the box.

Jeers from the crowd echoed through the stadium as Rapinoe spun the ball between the pads of her ﬁngertips. She set it down on the foam-painted line and eyed France’s wall. They had set it up “really bad,” she says—too far to the left and perhaps a player too short. Rapinoe thought she would drive it low and hard, hoping defenders might fumble it out for a U.S. corner kick. She let out a deep breath and SMASHED it into the mix. As the ball cruised toward the goal, players and limbs miraculously moved out of its path. Her teammate Julie Ertz hurdled up over the ball, knees bent like a Cossack dancer, and it tunneled between the legs of France’s typically all-seeing captain, while the keeper was already shifting in the wrong direction. The ball sailed into the back of the net, untouched.

U.S. 1, France 0.

“Oh, my God, I can’t believe that actually went through,” Rapinoe thought, followed immediately by “Fuck yeah! I just scored. Scored in Paris at Parc des Princes against France.”

And then she was there on the sideline: arms spread at full wingspan, on a tilt. Legs planted wide. Faded pink-lavender locks, swooped back around her ears. Chest puffed, back arched, chin up. Superman-style.

She would hit “the Rapinoe”—as the pose would later become known—again in the second half after scoring, putting France away for good, and again in the World Cup ﬁnal against the Netherlands. The pose became a symbol of swaggering American excellence and righteousness, in a political era with precious little of either. By some cosmic symmetry of the universe, after more than two years of the U.S. getting humiliated by its cartoon-villain president, this petite lesbian soccer player with punk-rock hair and a talent for rejoinders had suddenly become America’s redeemer.

It was in that moment when Megan Rapinoe, star women’s-soccer player, became Megan Rapinoe, American superhero, on the side of truth, justice, and extremely accurate free kicks.

The more you learn about Rapinoe, the more her story seems fantastical. For one thing, when most Mia Hamm aspirants were playing year-round, she barely practiced.

Back in Seattle, where Rapinoe plays for the Reign FC, she is tucked into the corner of a tufted gray sofa, wearing black Celine loafers and a new gold Rolex she bought for herself as a post-Cup gift. It’s some two months after she hoisted up the World Cup trophy and took home both the Golden Boot (awarded to the top scorer) and the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player of the tournament)—after the cheers of USA! USA! EQUAL PAY! EQUAL PAY! died down. Lounging two feet away from me and not terrorizing the world’s top players, she looks her actual size—ﬁve feet seven, 133 pounds—but more David Bowie than the suburban-manicured girls next door who made up the ranks of soccer stars during my youth.

For a professional player—let alone a superstar—Megan Rapinoe’s soccer biography is unusual. The FIFA Player of the Year, she now has two World Cup wins and one runners-up placement, plus an Olympic gold medal, under her belt. But growing up in rural Redding, California, Rapinoe didn’t play high school soccer (in California the winter season was basketball, which she also played). Just club in the fall. On Tuesdays her mother, Denise, would use her one day off from waitressing to drive Megan and her twin sister, Rachael, to club practice near Sacramento. It was a ﬁve-hour round trip on a good day, and when that became too much, the twins would just show up for games, getting up at 4 a.m. on weekends so their father, Jim, could drive them to the Bay Area. “Parents,” she says to me, “are fucking nuts.”

