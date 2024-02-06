Rights group warns of potential abuse as EU reaches deal on AI Act

The European Union's 27 member states have reached a deal on the bloc's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act. However, rights group Amnesty International has raised concerns over the export of the technology to some countries.

Amnesty International has been severely critical of what it calls double standards within the EU, accusing lawmakers of allowing the export of technologies to countries they say are openly violating human rights.

Digital surveillance

According to Mher Hakobyan, advocacy advisor on AI at Amnesty International, "Digital surveillance systems produced by French, Swedish and Dutch companies, have been used in China's mass surveillance programmes against Uighurs and other Muslim-majority ethnic groups on its territory.

"Similarly, cameras manufactured by a Dutch company have been used by the police in occupied East Jerusalem to maintain Israel's system of apartheid against Palestinians," he says.

Despite Brussels' move to regulate the development of AI and the impact it will have on society, Amnesty believes EU lawmakers must align their actions with a commitment to fundamental rights, pointing out instances of European technology contributing to human rights abuses globally.

"This is not only the shortcoming of the European Parliament, but of EU legislators in general," he adds.

Following months of opposition to the bill, France finally gave its backing to the regulation on Friday.



