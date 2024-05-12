Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s 2nd Birthday with N.Y.C. Bash

In clips from the party, the musicians smiled for family photos — and Rihanna playfully dangled RZA upside down

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to celebrate their son on his special day!

For their older son RZA’s second birthday, the "Umbrella" singer, 36, and the "L$D" rapper, 35, hosted a private party at Color Factory in New York City on Saturday, May 11.

The couple’s younger son, 9-month-old Riot, was also present, according to photos and videos shared by two party guests: producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook, or “Jazzy B.”

On her Instagram account, Jazzy B revealed that RZA’s parents went all out with the party, which had toys, slides and even a ball pit, and showed off lots of the fun decorations, which included a “RZA’s 2ND BIRTHDAY” banner and large cutouts of the toddler’s head.

The makeup artist, who brought her own two kids to the party, also shared a video of Rihanna, Rocky, RZA and Riot smiling and posing together for a family photo in front of a bright pink background.

In the clip, petals fell around the couple, who were being photographed on faux street “RZA Way,” with RZA in his dad’s lap and Riot in his mom’s.

Also in the video, Rocky pointed toward the camera and told the birthday boy (who appeared to be quite distracted by the festivities) to “look.”

In another clip shared by Jazzy B, the couple has switched, with Rocky holding little Riot and the Savage X Fenty founder holding RZA upside down.

As partygoers serenaded RZA with the “Happy Birthday” song, the mom of two held her restless toddler, who was crawling around her lap, by the legs, swinging him back and forth playfully as everyone — including her rapper partner — giggled.

Yet another clip from the N.Y.C. party shows Rihanna and Riot meeting Hitkidd and Jazzy B’s eldest child. The “Diamonds" singer gave the little one, who appeared a bit tired and unenthused, a sweet hug.

“When you mad at Rihanna for not dropping anymore music,” the kiddo’s dad, Hitkidd, jokingly captioned the clip.

In the caption of her own post, Jazzy B wrote, “Celebrating RZA 🎉 Boy do you know how to throw a party! We loved celebrating you. The BIG 2! Slow down!”

Referring to pics that she and Rihanna snapped with their children, she added: “Me & Rih just 2 BAD A-- Pisces mamas w/ our 2 boys. I love that for us!”

NDZ/Star Max/GC A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala

Ahead of RZA’s second birthday, a music management source told PEOPLE about his star parents’ life, noting that "family comes first" for the couple.

"They have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that," the source added of the pair, who first met in 2012 and began dating in 2019.

Another source told PEOPLE that Rocky is "such a fun dad,” and Rihanna "is all about motherhood" and "loves" parenting Riot and RZA.

"She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips,” the insider said. “The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life."

