Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Stylish Date During the Rapper's Paris Fashion Week Show

A$AP Rocky revealed the release date for his new 'Don’t Be Dumb' album on the same day

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were serving looks at the rapper's Paris Fashion Week show.

The couple had a stylish date night at the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on Friday, June 21.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 36, was snapped entering the venue with her beau in a short white dress and a reddish-brown bomber jacket with faux fur trimming. She completed the look with white strappy heels and bright red sunglasses.

Rihanna appeared to be in good spirits as she held her phone out to take photos and videos of the designs as they came down the runway.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Alexandre Arnault and Rihanna attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

As for the “Praise the Lord” rapper, 35, he was photographed in a suit underneath a black bomber jacket with the letters “AWGE.” Like Rihanna, he also wore large sunglasses.

A$AP Rocky could later be seen celebrating the show’s success alongside his team with a bottle of champagne.

The musician also revealed at the event that his new Don’t Be Dumb album will be released on Aug. 30, 2024.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Asap Rocky attends the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

A$AP Rocky's latest fashion show took place after the release of his recent Bottega Veneta Father’s Day campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood," which he shot alongside his sons, 2-year-old RZA and 10-month-old Riot Rose.



The campaign featured several black and white photos of the family, including a sweet snapshot of RZA sitting on his father's shoulders, and another of the rapper planting a kiss on son Riot’s forehead while holding him up high.

In a statement, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said the new photo series “is the evolution of Mr. Mayers.” He continued, “This is me embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career."

A$AP Rocky also said the series marks a drastic change in his public image, noting, “When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage.”

“This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” he added.



