Rihanna attends court to support A$AP Rocky during his trial - as key witness gives evidence

Rihanna has attended court for the first time in support of her partner A$AP Rocky - as his former friend gave evidence about the moment the star allegedly fired a gun in his direction.

The superstar singer, who has two toddler sons with the rapper, sat next to his mother and sister, out of view of the Los Angeles criminal courtroom's cameras on Wednesday.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is on trial accused of firing a handgun at his former friend Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli.

He has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Before the trial began last week, the star's lawyers said there was a possibility Rihanna may attend at some point to show support, as the court weighed up any potential impact of her celebrity on the case.

When jurors were selected, prosecutors asked whether Rihanna's connection, especially if she appeared in the courtroom, would affect their decision making.

Nearly half of the initial group said they had heard of A$AP Rocky before coming to court, while nearly all said they had heard of Rihanna. All said they felt it would not have an impact.

It was not clear whether the jury could see Rihanna or were aware of her presence as they watched the testimony. She entered with the help of security before reporters arrived in court, according to US media reports, and was not seen with Rocky outside.

She also left separately through a restricted exit, according to the Associated Press news agency.

The star, known for hits including Umbrella, Diamonds and Work, was in court as Ephron, the trial's key witness, began his evidence.

Who is the key witness and what has he testified?

Ephron and Rocky were members of the A$AP crew of creators at a New York high school, the court has previously heard.

They were once close but their relationship broke down after Rocky became famous, Ephron said.

Rocky allegedly fired the gun at him on a street in Hollywood in 2021.

Giving evidence, Ephron said he had been shouting angrily at the rapper, who was walking away after an initial confrontation and a scuffle.

Rocky then pulled a gun from his waistband and held it in the air, Ephron testified.

"He turned around and then it was like BOOM!" he told the jury. "The whole thing was like a movie, he kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot."

He said his hand felt "hot" and added: "I was hit. Or I was grazed. I didn't have a hole or nothing."

Ephron said he grabbed a mutual friend after he alleged the first shot was fired and stood behind him for protection. He said he did not see Rocky fire a second shot, and that the rapper ran away moments later.

What have Rocky's lawyers argued?

Rocky's lawyer previously told the court the gun was not real - that the rapper fired shots from a starter pistol he carried as a prop.

Ephron knew this, he said. However, when questioned about it in court, Ephron said: "Oh it was a real gun".

The court heard he has received death threats since the incident and that his career in music management has dwindled.

"It's been a living hell," Ephron said.

From court to Grammys

Rocky was raised in Harlem and had his mainstream breakthrough when his first studio album topped the Billboard 200 in 2013. The second, released in 2015, did the same.

His career was set to take off even further in 2025 - starting with his third Grammy nomination at this year's awards ceremony, which takes place on Sunday.

The rapper is also set to headline the Rolling Loud Music Festival, will star opposite Denzel Washington in a crime drama directed by Spike Lee, and is also the co-chair of the Met Gala fashion event in May.

He faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

The trial continues.