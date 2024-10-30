Rihanna Cuddles Up with Sons RZA and Riot as They Model Fenty Savage's New Holiday Onesies in Adorable Snaps

The singer shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky

Savage x Fenty Rihanna and kids in Forever Savage hooded onesie

Rihanna is cozying up with her little ones ahead of the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the "Diamonds" singer, 36, shared an Instagram carousel filled with adorable new snaps of her and her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky. The mother-son trio posed for the camera atop a gold bed covered in cheetah print sheets while sporting Rihanna's lingerie brand's new Forever Savage Onesies.

"Yea I know! 🤦🏿‍♀️ we are officially one of those families that match for the holidays 🤷🏿‍♀️🎁," the proud mom sweetly captioned her post.

In the flicks, Rihanna rocks a head full of rollers and her festive blue and yellow onesie. She has her arms wrapped around Riot and RZA, who can both be seen teething on toys in their new PJs.

In more snaps, the family snuggles up closer as the musician plants a kiss on Riot's cheek. Rihanna also includes some sweet black-and-white shots of her boys.

"Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now," Rihanna added in her caption.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut

Earlier this month, Rihanna opened up to PEOPLE about her go-to mom uniform at her Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview at Nordstrom in Los Angeles.

"Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for,” she told PEOPLE. “Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom"

The entrepreneur also shared her rules on wearing lingerie as outerwear, explaining, “Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support.”