Rihanna Is Dior's New J'adore Ambassador

Rihanna was just announced as the face of Dior's classic J'adore fragrance line, soon to be appearing in her first campaign shot by legendary photographer, Steven Klein.

First named a Dior ambassador back in 2015, Rihanna has since fostered a fruitful relationship with the brand and now, she's signed a fully-fledged contract with the House for its next J'adore launch, set to be its largest one since 2018.

Speaking about the announcement, Rihanna shared: "Being the new face of J'adore is both an honor and a mission. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity."

Similarly, Dior's CEO, Véronique Courtois, added: "The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her."

Take a look at Rihanna's first image for her new Dior J'Adore ambassadorship above.

While you're here, check out Nicola Coughlan for SKIMS.