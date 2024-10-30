Rihanna Gets Adorable Advice from 7-Year-Old Boy About Being Confident on “Recess Therapy”

Rihanna received some important life lessons from Miles on the latest episode of Recess Therapy

Recess Therapy/Youtube Miles from Recess Therapy and Rihanna

Rihanna received some important advice on confidence and making new friends from host Julian Shapiro-Barnum and Miles and on Recess Therapy.

In the YouTube Series, host Julian teams up with kids to share some of their youthful wisdom and advice about navigating life.

On the latest episode of Recess Therapy, the 36-year-old "Diamonds" singer — and Miles' "biggest fan" — opened up about how she doesn't "always feel confident" and asked him for advice.

"Just being kind and brave," he replied, adding that he "just thinks all the time" to help with his confidence. Rihanna revealed that she does "think all the time" and then asked Miles for advice on how to "not think all the time."

"Just look at everything around you," he said. "Cause then you're barely thinking 'cause you're looking." Julian then added that "Pretending [and] not letting people see you sweat can really help a lot" with confidence, to which Miles responded it's "sometimes not better to lie."

Recess Therapy/Youtube Rihanna and Miles on Recess Therapy

While Rihanna revealed that she previously told "little white lies" in the past, Miles advised her not to lie anymore and made her promise not to in 2025.

Miles then went on to share his songwriting and piano talents with the singer as they discussed their shared love of music. Rihanna noted that music runs in her family as she revealed her two baby boys, RZA and Riot, also "love [to play] the piano."

Recess Therapy/Youtube Rihanna and Miles on Recess Therapy

The beauty mogul previously shared some important advice of her own to a young red carpet correspondent who wanted to "be the next Rihanna."

"You got to be better than Rihanna. By the time you grow up, I'm going to be vintage. Antique," the singer said during the launch event of the Fenty x Puma Avanti kids sneaker line on Oct. 24.

"Aim for the stars. Don't aim for me. Aim beyond me. You're going to be fantastic. I want you guys to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn't have."

