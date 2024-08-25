Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free in New Photos and Shares Skincare Tip: ‘Put That Sunscreen on, Baby!’

The multi-hyphenate promoted her Fenty Skin moisturizers with barefaced snaps on Instagram

Fenty Skin Rihanna in an Instagram photo shared on Aug. 24, 2024

If you're going to “shake it ’til the moon becomes the sun,” Rihanna knows you'll need some protection from that sun.

The “Pon de Replay” singer and Fenty Beauty founder, 36, shared a string of makeup-free photos to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 24, while promoting a Fenty Skin product and giving fans a skincare tip in the process.

"here’s your reminder to put that sunscreen on, baby," Rihanna captioned the post, tagging both Sephora and Fenty Skin in the caption.

Related: Rihanna Dazzles in Bejeweled, Curve-Baring Carnival Costume: See Her Look!

The images show the mother of two applying her Hydra Vizor Huez tinted moisturizer, a Sephora-exclusive product known to "hydrate, visibly boost skin elasticity, protect, and visibly reduce pores and dark spots."

Rihanna can be seen holding her products to the camera — and applying them to her cheek — as she rocks a cozy sweater and diamond jewelry. In one snap, she made a kissy face for added effect.



Fenty Skin Rihanna applies Fenty Skin moisturizer in an Instagram photo shared on Aug. 24, 2024

The new photos from the "Kiss It Better" singer come more than a week after her last Instagram upload — a string of cheeky images showing Rihanna model her Savage X Fenty Bold Lace Collection.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While balancing her beauty empire and motherhood, Rihanna has also taken a bit of time this month to visit her home country of Barbados. She and partner A$AP Rocky — the father of her two children RZA, 2, and Riot, 1 — were spotted on a getaway trip in early August spending some time at sea.

The outing came shortly after she showed off a custom bedazzled costume at the annual Crop Over Festival in Barbados.

Fenty Skin Rihanna shows off skin in an Instagram photo shared on Aug. 24, 2024

Related: Rihanna Flashes Her Thong After Changing Her Summer Goal to ‘Matching My Shoes to My Panties’

Speaking to Billboard for a cover story this past week, Rocky, 35, opened up about his "great" relationship with the nine-time Grammy winner, adding that it's "crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules."

"I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that," Rocky said, adding that they spend the "most time together" when their schedules are "freed up."

"It’s all understanding and compatibility," he continued.

Elsewhere in the story, Rocky shared that his music taste hasn't quite fallen in line with what his kids are into. As he revealed, the family has been watching quite a bit of the Cocomelon cartoon lately. “That s--- is driving me nuts!" he joked. "Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s---. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

Rocky also celebrated their youngest child's first birthday on Aug. 1 with a social media shoutout and carousel of images and videos on Instagram. “HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS ❤️," he wrote at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.