Rihanna's Reunion With Her Gym Teacher Will Give You All The RiRi Feels

She didn’t forget where she came from.

Rihanna greeted the school gym teacher she called her “mentor” with a warm hug this week at the Cricket World Cup, the Jamaica Observer reported. (Watch it below.)

The “Work” singer attended the tournament in England on Monday to cheer the West Indies team and catch up with Roddy Estwick, her P.E. instructor from back in the day at Combermere School in Barbados. Estwick is now an assistant coach for the West Indies contingent.

The squad lost to Sri Lanka, but Rihanna and Estwick had a beautiful reunion. In video posted by the Observer, the two can be seen in a heartfelt embrace. RiRi appears to be moved to tears behind her sunglasses.

“I love this man,” Rihanna told Barbados Today. “I came here to see the match and was cheering West Indies to a victory. They played great but we just didn’t make it. But I also wanted to see Mr. Estwick. He made a lasting impact on my life and he really offered great advice to me and many others.”

The team’s media rep invited the star to the match, and Rihanna eagerly accepted.

“I just wanted to let everyone know what he meant to me in my development and what he did for us back at school in Barbados,” she told the Barbados outlet of her teacher.

On her Instagram story, Rihanna called Estwick, “my mentor, my champ.”

