Rihanna hopes for a daughter but says she is leaving more children ‘up to god’

Rihanna has said that she is leaving it up to god to decide how many more children she has in the future.

The Barbadian singer, 36, already shares two sons, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023, with US rapper ASAP Rocky.

When asked by the Interview magazine about future children, Rihanna said that she wants to have as “many as god wants me to have”.

She also said: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna also said that in “previous relationships” before ASAP Rocky, she did not feel like it was “enough”.

“When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

“I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020, but Rihanna said they started dating around the end of 2019 in the interview, after they had known each other for years.

She said they saw creativity “the same” and “ended up supporting each other’s brands and products”.

Rihanna said: “I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships.

“We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

She said that the pandemic “sped up” starting a family and would have taken more time to get “comfortable” if not for Covid.

The Umbrella singer also spoke about considering plastic surgery on her breasts due to “third-trimester cellulite” from her pregnancies.

She said: “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m OK with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

When asked about new music, she said that she has a “lot of visual ideas” which leads her to create new songs.

Rihanna added: “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Her last studio album, Anti, was released in January 2016.