Rihanna makes surprise appearance at cricket in County Durham

Rihanna stunned cricket fans when she made a surprise trip to the northeast of England to cheer on the West Indies in the Cricket World Cup.

The Barbadian singer, who reportedly now lives in London, was spotted watching the Sri Lanka v West Indies group stage match at The Riverside Durham on Sunday.

She was pictured smiling and laughing, but also looking nervous in some shots, with her team eventually losing the match.

The 31-year-old star, famous for hits including Umbrella, Diamonds, We Found Love and Work, also posed with a large West Indies flag in a photo shared by the International Cricket Council, and posted her own picture on Twitter.

A post on Twitter said: "Look who's at #SLvWI to Rally 'round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna's new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive."

The West Indies team also shared their excitement to be playing in front of the star, tweeting: "Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna."