Rihanna Masterfully Owns Fan Who Insulted Her Appearance While Requesting New Music
It’s been a month of Sundays since Rihanna last released a studio album, and her fan base, known by the nickname “the Navy,” seems to be growing increasingly weary of waiting for new music.
On Wednesday, the singer shared a celebratory Instagram video of herself ringing in 2025 with friends — and that’s when things took a sharp turn. Instead of wishing Rihanna a happy new year like many Instagram users did, one person decided to comment, “We want an album forehead.”
Rihanna, devoid of care, shot back: “listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy fuck!”
It may be a new year, but we’re still getting the same Rihanna. One would think it’s common knowledge not to go toe-to-toe with the “Diamonds” singer, but apparently some folks have missed the memo.
Rihanna’s clapbacks are a thing of legend, and this isn’t the first time she has skillfully put someone in their place on the internet.
Back in 2011, Rihanna and fellow singer Ciara had a viral exchange on social media. The feud was ignited when Ciara appeared on the show “Fashion Police” and accused Rihanna of being rude at a party. Rihanna took to Twitter, now known as X, and responded with her signature wit: “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.”
Ciara replied, “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.” That’s when the “Umbrella” singer fired back, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”
Rihanna’s fiery tongue was also evident amid the 2024 elections. In November, the Barbadian singer posted a video to Instagram with overlay text that read, “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant.”
Some weren’t amused, with one Instagram user commenting: “That attitude is why we want to make America ... [great] again. You want to cheat to win. So disappointing.”
Making apparent reference to recent ballot box fires in multiple states, Rihanna replied: “lol! When yall stop burning ballot boxes come check me.”