Rihanna Performs Two of Her Own Songs at Karaoke — and the Internet Has Thoughts

Rihanna is closing out 2024 in a relatable way — with a night of karaoke.

According to videos shared by fans online, the "Diamonds" singer popped by an New York City Girls Love Karaoke event on Saturday, Dec. 28 to sing her 2016 songs "Needed Me" and "Sex With Me" from her most recent album Anti. She told fans she only had five minutes and her "battery" was "about to burn out" but made time to entertain the partygoers.



Fans enjoyed Rihanna, 36, going out to sing her own songs at a karaoke night. "Awee she’s having fun," one person wrote of her enthusiasm. "Imagine going to [karaoke] night and you get a free Rihanna performance," a second said of the event.

XNY/Star Max/GC Rihanna in 2024

Related: Rihanna Makes a Strong Case for Wearing Your PJs to Dinner in New Leopard-Print Savage X Fenty Onesie

ADVERTISEMENT

Though some fans criticized her vocals, others defended her impromptu performance. "Say what you about Rihanna’s singing at a drunken karaoke event, however she will always be THAT GIRL," a fan said. "The MIC is always ON and that TONE is unmatched. 😘."

"that karaoke video of Rihanna? can’t really hate on her because I sound just like that when I am drunk and out having fun with friends 😭," another chimed in.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna, who last released a full-length album in 2016, told British Vogue in 2023 about the "toxic pressure" she places on herself to make music that will top Anti, which she calls the "most cohesive album I've ever made."

"It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale," she said at the time. "It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple."

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's been nearly a decade since she dropped an album, the beauty mogul did contribute two original tracks — "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" — to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022.



She previously teased new music in April telling Entertainment Tonight that her highly anticipated songs were "so good."

XNY/Star Max/GC Rihanna in 2024

Related: A$AP Rocky Reveals Rihanna Solely Dresses Their Two Sons: 'That’s Their Mother by Herself' (Exclusive)

Rihanna welcomed sons Riot and RZA with boyfriend A$AP Rockyin 2022 and 2023. She also launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 which has grown to include makeup, fragrance and hair products, along with her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection in 2018.

Rihanna also performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, treating fans to a career-spanning medley including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love" and "Umbrella."

Read the original article on People