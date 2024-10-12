Rihanna Reveals Her Rules for Lingerie: It 'Should Be Worn Any Way and Anywhere That You Want' (Exclusive)

The singer told PEOPLE "it's the small things" that make fashion fun and unique for all individuals

BACKGRID; Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Diggzy / SplashNews.com Rihanna wearing various lingerie looks.

Rihanna is all for wearing lingerie whenever — and wherever!

While attending the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection preview at Nordstrom at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 10, the singer, 36, spoke about her dos and don'ts when it comes to wearing the clothing.

"Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want," Rihanna told PEOPLE exclusively. "Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, [it doesn't matter]."

Detailing that "it's the small things" that make fashion fun and unique for all individuals, the star shares a specific example that is special to her: "[When I] take my makeup off at night."

"These are just little things that mean a lot. It feels like self-care — and it feels good," continues the "Umbrella" hitmaker.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rihanna in October 2024.

According to Rihanna, fashion is always at the forefront of her mind and influences how she defines success now.

"If I can collect an outfit and put it together, and it makes sense and it's not sweats or PJs, I feel like I championed my way through," she told PEOPLE. "If I can put on a little lingerie every now and then, if I can just feel like I did something — a little makeup, brush my hair — those are big accomplishments in my life these days."

Rihanna is a mom of two. She shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky, whom she has been with since 2020.

Reflecting on her fashion as a mom, Rihanna said that is when she dials it down a bit and aims for "anything that's cozy," adding: "Anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in, those are the things I look for. Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of the life of a mom."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Rihanna in October 2024.

Rihanna first debuted her size-inclusive lingerie line in 2018. A short time later in 2021, Forbes reported that it was worth $1 billion.

Rihanna announced the launch of her latest collection, which is available in Nordstrom, at the end of last month with a sexy photo shoot.

“Lavish all over. 💋,” the Savage X Fenty official Instagram account captioned an Instagram carousel, including photos of Rihanna posing while wearing a yellow lace lingerie set from the collection.

Speaking of the new attire, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "Lavish Lace was actually designed to be a part of your everyday life."

"Lace has always been such a rigid fabric and something that women have loved forever, but always relate to special moments and always moments that are meant to be seen and on display, and I wanted to incorporate lace and make it cozy, make it something for every day, make it something that's for you, whether you want it to be seen or is under your jeans, T-shirts, whatever," she continued.

