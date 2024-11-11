Rihanna Says 'God Had Other Plans' for Her Beyond Making Music

Rihanna’s remarks at an event for her Fenty cosmetics line in her home country of Barbados on Thursday, November 7, have led to speculation about the future of her career.

Speaking to the crowd at Fenty Beauty’s Caribbean launch in Saint James, Rihanna said that her “music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me.”

Some reports suggest that this was Rihanna’s way of hinting at a retirement from the music industry.

“I cannot express what this day means to me, to be able to celebrate with people that deserve it the most. Thank you to my country,” she said to the crowd.

Sally-Ann Cathcart said she filmed this video showing the musician and beauty and lingerie mogul at the event on Thursday. Credit: Sally-Ann Cathcart via Storyful

Video Transcript

Break into a creative industry right through music.

And I would say music was the thing that got the attention.

But God had other plans for me and I. I was able to create in ways that it was wake up like, very sincere and genuine or organic and authentic to the things that I love.

So it doesn't even feel like a job.

But when you bring it home, I cannot express to you guys what this day means for me to be able to celebrate with the people that deserve it the most, the community that has always propelled me to the next place and given me the strength and the grace.

And you guys have always inspired me.

Everything about my brand.

Fenty, beauty and Fenty skin have been inspired by you in this country.

My people, my family, my friends, my aunts.

I love all of you guys.

Coming home is always a pleasure coming home for something that this is monumental, that this monumental is something that I can't even put into words.

And maybe I put it into too many words and I should stop talking now.

But I just wanna say thank you And guess what?

We got to tear the rest of the Caribbean up.

And Jamaica.

I'm sorry.

I love you your way.

You're gonna have something special too.

But shout out to the Caribbean, Ma.

Welcome to the Prime Minister.

Me for showing up here.

I'm blessed with her.

Grace.

Pa, Give me of a rumour.

Oh, wow.