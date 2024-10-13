Rihanna Says Lingerie Should Be Worn ‘Anywhere You Want’ While Dressed in a Lace Corset at the Mall

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If you want to wear lingerie outside the home, Rihanna thinks you should go for it. In fact, just a few days ago, Rihanna wore a camouflage lace corset slip to the mall.

Of course, the 36-year-old “Diamonds” singer was attending the launch of her latest Savage X Fenty collection, but she doesn't need an excuse to break out a sexy negligee in public. I mean, who could forget the Dior teddy ensemble she wore to Paris Fashion Week shortly after her first pregnancy announcement? Lingerie became a wardrobe fixture throughout two pregnancies, and she continues to embrace the exposed bra and tights-as-pants trends for date nights with longtime partner, A$AP Rocky.

"Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want," Rihanna told People at the Lavish Lace Collection preview on October 10. “Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, [it doesn't matter].”

Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For Rihanna, adding a piece of lingerie to her 'fits counts as self-care. "If I can collect an outfit and put it together, and it makes sense and it's not sweats or PJs, I feel like I championed my way through," she told People. “If I can put on a little lingerie every now and then, if I can just feel like I did something—a little makeup, brush my hair—those are big accomplishments in my life these days.”

However, Rihanna said she's more likely to reach for “anything that's cozy” when she's wrangling her two children, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot. “Anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in, those are the things I look for. Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of the life of a mom.” Fair enough!

Originally Appeared on Glamour