Érik Comas's F3000 title-winning Lola T90/50 to be auctioned

Lola’s T90/50 Formula 3000 chassis was a car of firsts. After struggling with its hastily made T950 in F3000’s early days, the T90/50 delivered the chassis builder’s first F3000 title.



Piloted by former Formula 1](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts?tags=formula-1) racer Érik Comas to the 1990 International F3000 title, this Lola T90/50 is amongst the most significant to race in F1’s main feeder series, and will now be [sold by Silverstone Auctions on January 12 during the 2019 Autosport International show.





Most commonly known for having his life saved by Ayrton Senna, after crashing at Spa-Francorchamps in 1992, Comas was a better driver than his six F1 points finishes suggested.







Moving up to F3000 in 1989 as French Formula 3 champion, Comas quickly adapted, only losing the title as a rookie on countback to Jean Alesi.



Regrouping for 1990, French team DAMS upgraded to the latest Lola T90/50 and retained Comas. With chief rivals Alesi and his 1989 team-mate Éric Bernard in F1, his path to success was considerably easier. He won four times, with title success also being the first for DAMS.







It marked a change of fortunes for Lola, which had never scored a title against the previously dominant Marches, Ralts and, later, Reynards. Brought in to helm its F3000 programme in 1988, Mark Williams oversaw development of the T90/50.



Unlike the single-spec feeder series of today, chassis builders were free to develop their cars, and teams would swap chassis supplier mid-season for performance gains. This meant Lola had to work on the T90/50’s development hard to keep it ahead of Reynard.







‘F3000 was good because you worked with so many different drivers, so many different styles. It was good fun because it was flat-out engineering. You could change things race to race and we were all at a similar level,’ explained Williams. ‘You also had customers with varying abilities. It's no good just producing cars for Erik Comas, you have to think about the other guys and understand driveability.’



That’s music to the ears of potential buyers of this piece of F3000 history. Though its leased Mugen-Honda unit is long gone, Comas’s title-winning car now has an Ilmor-built 700bhp 3.0-litre V8 in the back, mated to a Hewland FG400 gearbox. With less than two hours use on the motor, this piece of racing history is ready to run.







It looks a little different to its 1990 heyday. The Marlboro ‘barcode’ design has been replaced by the company’s wordmark and 2 on the nose (often associated to IndyCar team Penske’s similar livery) rather than Comas’ 26\. But, with the DAMS logo still on the nose, there’s no mistaking this car’s history.



Better yet, it’s not a budget breaker, with a Autosport International sale estimate.