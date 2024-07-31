Riley Keough announces book tour for Lisa Marie Presley's memoir
On Tuesday, a representative for publisher Random House announced that the Daisy Jones & the Six actress will visit six cities to meet fans and talk about the upcoming book titled From Here to the Great Unknown. "Sometimes the most famous among us are the least known. Join @RileyKeough for a one-of-a-kind conversation as she pays tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley's incredible memory with the release of their memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown"