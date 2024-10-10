Riley Keough Is Doing Olsen Twins-Meets-Trad Wife in This Chanel Dress
Getty
Trust Riley Keough to make dressing like Laura Ingalls Wilder chic. For her Live With Kelly and Mark appearance on October 9, Keough wore a long, checked Chanel dress that was giving pioneer girl by way of Olsen twin. It was giving my-favorite-American-Girl-Doll-was-Kirsten. It's an outfit that tells me Riley Keough might once have owned a Little House on the Prairie cookbook. This outfit played Oregon Trail, has seen every last Anne of Green Gables adaptation, and now shops at The Row. And as a person for whom all of the above applies, I'm obsessed.
Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Keough's modest maxi-dress featured an A-line skirt, a button-front detail, and long sleeves with small ruffle details at the cuffs. To keep the ensemble from being too Victorian, Keough styled the dress with a black leather drawstring bag, also from Chanel, for whom she is an ambassador, and pointed toe black pumps. She wore her hair down, and finished the look with a pair of rounded cat-eye sunglasses and bare nails.
Riley Keough was, in fact, pictured in several different looks on October 9, which also included a white Toteme maxi dress, and an oversized red-and-blue plaid shirt from The Row.
