Riley Keough Performs Prince's 'When Doves Cry' on Swing in Chanel Birdcage for Brand's Paris Fashion Week Show

The performance was given in recreation of the brand's famous 1991 fragrance commercial with Vanessa Paradis

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Riley Keough performing Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at the Chanel show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2024

Riley Keough gave an iconic performance at the Chanel Paris fashion show!

The singer and actress, 35, wowed attendees as she performed Prince's iconic hit "When Doves Cry" on a swing in a birdcage while closing out the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Sept. 30.

In a video posted of the performance by Vogue on Instagram, Keough first walked the perimeter of a giant white cage while singing as she wore a sparkling black wide-leg jumpsuit with a sheer cape, paired with black and silver platform sandals and layered embellished necklaces.



The Daisy Jones & The Six star was next seen standing inside the cage in front of the swing. A final shot showed her singing while swinging high in the air as the models walked underneath her.

The special performance was given in a nod to Chanel’s famous 1991 fragrance commercial starring French model Vanessa Paradis, in which she appeared on a swing in a gold birdcage.

Keough has a history with Chanel, having modeled for the French fashion brand in a spring/summer campaign earlier this year, as seen on her Instagram.

She also wore Chanel at the 2024 Met Gala, in the form of a chic gown with a long-sleeved floral bodice, black skirt and sheer stomach panel.



Monday's show in Paris was a star-studded affair, with Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley and more big-name celebrities attending.



Keough’s performance at the show comes after she spoke to PEOPLE about her plans to continue the legacy and preservation of late grandfather Elvis Presley’s Graceland as the official estate owner.

“My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home," she told PEOPLE via email for this week's cover story.

Keough also discussed her experience helping her late mother Lisa Marie Presley write her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which Keough completed following Lisa Marie's death in 2023.



"Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected," she said. "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was.”

