Riley Keough reveals 'hope' for the future following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough wants to continue the Graceland legacy.

The 35-year-old actress is the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley and the daughter of singer Lisa Marie Presley - who died in 2023 at the age of 54 following a sudden cardiac arrest - and admitted that her wish for the future is to preserve the mansion where her family members are buried.

She told People: "My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home."

Graceland is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and was always the home base of the 'Hound Dog' legend throughout his fame, but now welcomes 600,000 visitors every year as a tourist attraction.

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six ' actress - whose father is musician Danny Keough - recently decided to complete her late mother's memoirs and, with the mammoth task, had decided to go on a mission to go "beneath" how the late star had been portrayed through her years in the spotlight. In

She said: "Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected.

"What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving — everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

In order to construct 'From Here to the Great Unknown', Riley had to listen back to her mother's voice on old recordings and admitted she was "so afraid" to do so to begin with.

She said: "I was so afraid to hear my mother’s voice — the physical connection we have to the voices of our loved ones is profound. I decided to lie in my bed because I know how heavy grief makes my body feel.

"I began listening to her speak.

"It was incredibly painful but I couldn’t stop. It was like she was in the room, talking to me. I instantly felt like a child again and I burst into tears.

"My mommy. The tone of her voice."