Riley Strain Consumed 12 to 15 Alcoholic Drinks Before His Death, According to Police Investigation: Report

An investigation has revealed more details about the 22-year-old student's last moments before his death in March

Metro Nashville Police Department Riley Strain.

A police investigation into the events leading up to Riley Strain's death has revealed more details about his alcohol consumption before he died, according to a report.

Strain is estimated by authorities to have consumed 12 to 15 alcoholic drinks on the night of March 8, before he was found dead from accidental drowning two weeks later in Nashville, based on statements given to the Metro Nashville Police Department in the investigation, WSMV 4, which obtained the investigative file, reported on Aug. 7.

The body of the 22-year-old University of Missouri student was found in the Cumberland River in Nashville on March 22. An autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE in June revealed his blood alcohol content was .228, with no foul play involved.

According to interviews conducted by the police with Strain’s fraternity, he had traveled to Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity by four buses for a fraternity formal, per WSMV 4. Two members told police that during the journey “the group was drinking,” despite there being a no-alcohol policy on the buses.

Related: A Complete Timeline of Missing Student Riley Strain's Disappearance

One fraternity brother said in a police interview that Strain consumed at least five drinks, including two vodka shots and three India pale ales, on the journey. The group eventually arrived in Nashville at 4:30 p.m. on March 8.

According to the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC), per WSMV 4, Strain was seen in video footage 25 minutes later drinking a margarita at Casa Rosa in downtown Nashville.

Other footage the TABC reviewed showed Strain being served alcohol three times at other bars. A TABC spokesman, according to WSMV 4 stated that the footage did not show any sign that Strain was visibly intoxicated when he was served, and the outlet noted that the details of where and how Strain drank the police estimated 12-15 alcoholic beverages were not clear.

The TABC previously conducted an investigation, in which they found that Strain was not overserved on the night that he died. A TABC spokesperson said, in part, in a statement to PEOPLE in June that, "there is no clear evidence that [Strain] was served an alcoholic beverage while visibly intoxicated at a licensed premises."

According to the police investigation obtained by WSMV 4, Strain began to stumble repeatedly by 8:40 p.m., notes from investigators on video footage reviewed by police stated. Additionally, investigators said that he was escorted from Luke 32′s Bridge restaurant at 9:38 p.m. following an argument with staff, per WSMV 4. The restaurant is the last location where Strain was seen alive.

Per WSMV 4, the investigative file stated that one fraternity member told officials he called Strain at 9:47 p.m. That fraternity member said Strain's speech was slurred and he had given indication he was heading back to the hotel they were staying at.

Fraternity members later returned to find Strain missing from his room and said that he was not picking up his phone after 1:00 a.m. They reported him missing at 1:46 a.m., according to 911 phone records, WSMV 4 reported.

According to the Delta Chi fraternity’s alcohol policy, which was set in 2019, members are prohibited to consume "any alcohol product containing more than 15% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) at any chapter facility or chapter event, except when served by a licensed third-party vendor."

The police investigative file didn’t state if a licensed third party was serving the drinks, per WSMV 4.

PEOPLE has reached out to the MNPD for further comment.

Related: Riley Strain's Cause of Death Revealed

A spokesman for the University of Missouri stated in an email, per WSMV 4, that the fraternity formal was a private event and the fraternity has no outstanding student/organization conduct violations.

Strain was seen in final video footage released by police walking toward a bridge after going missing on March 21. His body was later found, with no foul play-related trauma observed, MNPD said in a statement at the time.

In June, Strain's cause of death was revealed in an autopsy report obtained by TMZ and WSMV 4 as drowning and ethanol intoxication. His manner of death was listed as accidental, with no signs of significant trauma.

Michelle Whiteid, Strain's mother, told PEOPLE in March that on the night he was last seen, she had spoken with her son.

"I said, ‘Well, you boys be safe. Make good choices. I love you guys.’ And he said, 'I love you, too.' And that’s it. That’s the last I have heard from him," she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.