Rilo Kiley Reunite, Announce First Tour in 17 Years: 'It's Going to Be Wonderful for Us'

The indie-rock band will also release a reissue of their 2002 album The Execution of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) on April 25

There's a "silver lining" to 2025 — and it's a Rilo Kiley tour!

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the indie-rock band announced their first tour in 17 years, after previously revealing they'd be performing at Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, Calif. and Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City.

Rilo Kiley — comprised of Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre de Reeder, and Dave Rock — shared a tour poster featuring a throwback photo of the band on Instagram to announce the news on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

"Sometimes when you’re on, you’re really f***king on tour in 2025!," they wrote, adding a list of tour dates. "Tickets on sale Friday, February 7 at 10am local time."

The band announced a run of North American dates and festival performances that will include stops across the western half of the U.S. and Canada.

The leg will kick off in San Luis Obispo, Calif. at the Fremont Theatre on May 5, making stops in Phoenix, Vancouver and more before wrapping on May 23 in Portland at McMenamins Grand Lodge.



Tickets for the May leg of shows go on sale Feb. 7 and will be available for purchase here.

“It's going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early ’20s place where everything is possible,” said Lewis in a press release statement. “You're in a van and Jason's got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I’m on the s----y acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don't think it's ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.”

Alongside the tour news, Rilo Kiley also announced they will be releasing a special reissue of their landmark album The Execution of All Things, which will be titled The Execution of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) and will be released April 25 via Saddle Creek.

Rilo Kiley formed in 1998 in Los Angeles. The band released their debut album Take-Offs and Landings in 2001, The Execution of All Things in 2002 and More Adventurous in 2004, as well as a handful of EPs. In 2007, they released their last album Under the Blacklight.

See the full list of tour dates below.

5/05/25 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

5/07/25 - Ojai, CA - Libbey Bowl

5/10/25 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

5/12/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/14/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Julien Baker & TORRES

5/16/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

5/19/25 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts

5/21/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/23/25 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

