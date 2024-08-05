Ring the bell! Broncos must end camp charade and move forward with Nix as QB1
The pads went on at training camp, and the lights went out on any legitimate quarterback competition for the Denver Broncos.
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The men's Olympic 10K final on Friday was an absolute thriller, and Canada's Mohammed Ahmed wasn't afraid to let fans know exactly how he felt about his race.
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Forget about mixed relay. This was a one-woman show.
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
PARIS — A split eyebrow was not about to keep Kacie Bosch from the court on Saturday.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was a model of calm and greatness as he delivered the greatest closing round of his career. The final two hours were about charges and collapses, pure theater that ended Sunday with the Olympic gold medal fittingly draped around the neck of golf's No. 1 player.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
Arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL is staying with his current team for at least a few more seasons. According to multiple reports on Saturday, Tyreek Hill agreed to a restructured deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $90 millio
Photos of the finish between USA's Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson show how close the result truly was.
Look, we understand there’s a lot to keep track of this weekend at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Ryan Crouser remained the king of shot put, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce somehow missed th
Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden explains why he jogged through a preliminary heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Sha'Carri Richardson won her first Olympic medal on Saturday, winning silver in the women's 100-meter final: Here are the best social media reactions:
Security at the Paris Olympics ejected a fan brandishing a green banner that read “Go Taiwan” at a badminton match, sparking anger from the island’s authorities.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Maybe it was the time Jakob Ingebrigtsen started playing to the crowd before he crossed the finish line, and beat Josh Kerr anyway.
The U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team broke the world record in the opening round, but the final had a different outcome.