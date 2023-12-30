Ring in the new year at these Bellingham bars and breweries hosting New Year’s Eve parties

Want to ring in the new year at your favorite local brewery or restaurant? These Bellingham spots are hosting New Year’s Eve parties or staying open late on Sunday, Dec. 31:

▪ Twin Sisters Brewing Company is having a New Year’s Eve party with live music, an appetizer buffet, a balloon drop and dancing. The party starts at 9 p.m. and is strictly for ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $38 online in advance or $43 at the door. Twin Sisters Brewing Company is at 500 Carolina St.

▪ Volli Entertainment Center and Sports Bar is hosting a special pickleball and cornhole tournament for New Year’s Eve, with a champagne toast at midnight, appetizers and prizes. Tickets are available online in advance and cost $35 per person, or $20 per person for players under 16 years old. Volli is at 4190 Cordata Parkway.

▪ Culture Cafe’s New Year’s Eve party will include a buffet, a midnight champagne toast and live music. The ticketed event is strictly for those at least 21 years old and cost $20 per person. Culture Cafe is at 210 E Chestnut St.

▪ 1-Up Lounge is hosting a cosplay New Year’s Eve Party, with a cosplay competition, Street Fighter 6 tournament with prizes, a photo booth, $20 champagne pitchers and happy hour prices on food and drinks for those who dress up. The party starts at 6 p.m. and is at 1121 Mckenzie Ave.

▪ Stones Throw Brewery is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party with live music, the live New York ball drop at 9 p.m. and the Seattle New Year’s celebration at midnight. The party is free to attend and starts at 7 p.m. at 1009 Larrabee Ave.

▪ The Blue Abode Bar in Barkley Village will be open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and serving special themed cocktails for the celebration. The bar is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2925 Newmarket St. Suite #104.

▪ Galloway’s Cocktail Bar is hosting its sixth annual Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests can walk in or purchase a VIP table in advance that includes food, champagne, truffles and raffle entries. The 21 and older bar is open at 3 p.m. with last call at 12:15 a.m., and is at 1200 10th St. Suite 102.

▪ Boundary Bay Brewery will have live music and its annual “lowering of the keg” on New Year’s Eve for those over 21. The party starts at 9:45 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and must be purchased in advance. The brewery is at 1107 Railroad Ave.