Ring Camera Captures Moment Earthquake Shook Home in LA

A security camera captured the moment a 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook a home in Downey, California, on August 12.

Footage captured by a Ring camera shows Sabrina Gazdik and her dog reacting to the tremor.

“I was sitting at our kitchen table and I heard the rumble of an earthquake coming,” Gazdik told Storyful. “So I jumped up and ran to the door frame and braced myself.”

“The earthquake was very loud and had a quick big jolt. My dog runs to me and stays glued to my leg while I call my husband in a panic.”

According to a local news report, shaking was reported throughout Los Angeles. Credit: Sabrina Gazdik via Storyful

Video Transcript

