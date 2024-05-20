Ring camera captures tree falling in Shawnee
Shawnee resident Cathy Hilgendorf Taylor submitted Ring camera of a tree falling during overnight storms.
Shawnee resident Cathy Hilgendorf Taylor submitted Ring camera of a tree falling during overnight storms.
A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
There have been 108 sightings of Asian hornets since 2016, of which 56 were in 2023.
The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she
Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.
(Bloomberg) -- Across Europe, banks are trying to figure out how to handle a growing risk lurking in residential mortgage portfolios: energy consumption.Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeSaudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Over King’s HealthEbrahim Raisi, Iranian President Confronting West, Dies at 63One of the Last Big Bears on Wall Street Turns Bullish on US StocksIn Germany, th
High alpine snow continues as ski resorts start to wrap up the season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The second half of the Victoria Day long weekend heralds the arrival of a steamy, summer-like air mass in southern Ontario, bringing the threat of thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday –– so ensure you plan ahead before partaking in any outdoor activities
The Fort Worth Zoo has released a total of 229 Louisiana pine snakes into the wild in recent years
Nature groups warned that recent flooding and warming temperatures have increased the risk of invasive non-native species.
“We are also deploying our drone to try and locate the source,” city manager says.
Tornado causes significant damage in Cleveland County
People in northeastern Japan have been warned to stay vigilant after a man was found dead with gash wounds and police officers were left with serious injuries. Two officers were attacked on Saturday in Kazuno city, Akita prefecture, while recovering the missing man's body, Japanese media said. A police helicopter and cars are involved in the search for the bears.
More sun and slightly warmer temps through Tuesday. Cooling trend beginning Wednesday.
Most residents living near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England where a parasite in the water sickened more than 45 people were told Saturday that they could safely drink the water again. The water company said it consulted with public health officials before lifting the boil warning for all but about 2,500 customers after rigorous testing showed the water was safe for most of the area.
Squirrels caused about 80 power outages in Toronto in 2023 after coming into contact with power equipment, Toronto Hydro said, after a squirrel-related outage in the city Wednesday affected about 6,500 people. Racoons caused 13 outages in 2023, whilst birds caused about 30 outages in the same year, Toronto Hydro said in an email. "While each power outage is unique to its circumstances, outages due to wildlife interference…are resolved on average in under two hours," spokesperson Daniel McNeil sa
Officials say there is no longer a need to keep animals away from the River Alyn after a chemical factory fire.
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top investment official said Monday that the government has proposed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant in the nickel-rich country. The official spoke after Musk met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo while attending a water conference on the island of Bali. “We made an offer, is it possible to build an EV battery factory, precursor to cathodes, here. And he said he will consider it,” Coordinating Maritime Affair
As an expert warns about the consequences of Asian hornets becoming established in the UK, here's how to identify them in your garden and what to do.
JACUMÉ, México (AP) — Near the towering border wall flanked by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, botanist Sula Vanderplank heard a quail in the scrub yelp “chi-ca-go,” a sound the birds use to signal they are separated from a mate or group. Then silence. A quail on the Mexican side called back, triggering a back-and-forth soundtrack that was both fitting and heartbreaking in an ecosystem split by an artificial barrier. Vanderplank was among several botanists and citizen scientists participating in t