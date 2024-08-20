A Rings of Power fan turned up outside Maxim Baldry’s house
While explaining how ‘The Rings of Power’ has changed his life, Isildur actor Maxim Baldry revealed that a fan unexpectedly turned up outside his house recently. He looked ahead to Season 2 of ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ while attending the World Premiere at the BFI Southbank in London alongside his fellow cast members and crew. The first three episodes of the new season launches on Prime Video on Friday August 29th, 2024.