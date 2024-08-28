The Rings of Power's Rory Kinnear 'put aside' fan expectations to play Tom Bombadil

Watch: Rory Kinnear discusses joining The Rings of Power as Tom Bombadil

Tom Bombadil's onscreen debut has been a long time coming, after being cut out of screen adaptations in the past it's finally time for fans to see the Tolkien fan favourite in The Rings of Power season 2.

Rory Kinnear tells Yahoo UK how he embraced the character's quirky nature for his performance, sharing how he had to "put aside" fan expectations when creating his take on Bombadil. The character will come into the story through The Stranger's quest to discover the extent of his powers, and his real identity, all while Sauron's reemergence in Middle Earth threatens existence itself.

Read more: Galadriel and Sauron's story is 'far from over' in The Rings of Power

"I'm sort of digging into to the quirky bonkerness," Kinnear says of playing Bombadil. "You have to put aside... fans expectations and just try and concentrate on how you respond to what you've got, which is obviously the chapters in the books but then also what JD [Payne] and Patrick [McKay, the showrunners] have used from that source text to create their own new thing."

Rory Kinnear plays Tom Bombadil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the first JRR Tolkien adaptation to include the character. (Prime Video)

"[There's also] the relationships that you're building, and in this case almost exclusively with The Stranger."

Tom Bombadil features in JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, helps Frodo Baggins and his fellow hobbits during their quest to destroy the One Ring, he also appears in The Adventures of Tom Bombadil. The character was omitted from the radio play adaptations of Tolkien's work, the 1978 animated movie and also Peter Jackson's films for being non-essential to the plot, and it's only now that he is deemed worthy.

"To be able to flesh out something quite so elliptical and timeless, and endless, and in some ways [it] feels unfathomable to try and put an actual human being into it, let alone me," Kinnear goes on.

"But I guess you just have to trust the process and work out where bits of his personality sit in you and what you respond to and sort of lead with that, and hope that takes you somewhere."

Rory Kinnear tells Yahoo UK how he embraced the character's quirky nature for his performance and had to "put aside" fan expectations when creating his take on Bombadil. (Prime Video)

Daniel Weyman, who plays The Stranger and was sat with Kinnear, asked his co-star what his scale of "quirky bonkers" nature was on a scale of 1-10, to which the actor said he was around an "8.5 to 9" which meant he was well-suited for the role of Tom Bombadil.

Kinnear credits Weyman for making him feel welcomed on set of the Prime Video production as one of this season's new cast members: "As the newbie arriving Daniel was very kind in terms of filling me in and getting me up to speed on the working practises.

"There was so much that was the beginnings of a friendship, relationship, but it was also quite domestic and quite normal as well as being obviously these two quite exceptional people. They're sort of at odds with each other to begin with."

Tom Bombadil features in JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and the short story The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, but has always been omitted from screen adaptations until now. (Prime Video)

Weyman concurs, adding: "Because we haven't met before, we didn't know each other before we started filming on this, so we as people were sort of [like The Stranger and Tom Bombadil]. When you're getting to know someone you're sort of figuring out where their interests are, what makes them laugh, all those kind of things.

"It felt a little bit like that with the characters, although the joy of the scenes —and hopefully the fans will like this— is just seeing one person who understands what's going on and can make it happen, and the other who thought they understood what was going on and can make it happen, realising that they haven't got a clue. That's quite a nice dynamic, I think."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Thursday, 29 August with its first three episodes, and it will air weekly thereafter.