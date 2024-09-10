Rings of Power Season 2 Already Has Landed in Prime Video’s All-Time Top 5 Ranking

Through its first 11 days of release, Season 2 of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is already a “Top 5 all-time Prime Video season,” Amazon reported on Tuesday morning. (The streamer did not detail the foundation/metrics for that ranking.)

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, shared in a note made available to press that “we have another huge hit season on our hands, as 40 million viewers have already watched Season 2” — though Amazon was unable to provide guidance on what in this context constitutes a “watch.” (Disney+ and Netflix, for example, define a “view” as “total minutes viewed by subscribers divided by running time.”)

Touting Rings of Power‘s “global hit” status, Amazon says that “an impressive amount” of the fantasy saga’s audience comes from outside of the U.S.; the show currently is No. 1 on Prime Video globally through 11 days since its premiere.

Reflecting on Prime Video’s offerings of the past 12 months — which also include Reacher Season 2, the launch of the megahit video game adaptation Fallout and the latest batch of The Boys — Salke writes, “Our world-class teams have delivered record-breaking hit after record-breaking hit to our customers, including 4 of our top 5 TV titles of all time, as well as 2 of top 5 films” (Road House and The Idea of You).

“Through the second weekend of launch, according to our key measures, [The Rings of Power] is showing that we have another huge hit season on our hands as 40 million viewers have already watched S2,” Salke continues. “We’ve also observed that tens of millions of viewers have watched S1 since early August.”

TVLine readers gave LOTR: TROP Season 1 an average grade of “B,” while the Season 2 opener netted a “B+.”

What do you think so far of Rings of Power Season 2? Sound off in Comments!

