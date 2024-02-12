Rio's Carnival revelers try to avoid dengue with repellent
STORY: Insect repellent is the new must-have item
for partygoers at this year's Carnival in Rio
Brazil is facing a major dengue fever
outbreak, which is spread by mosquitos
“I am a nurse and I’ve already put on some repellent. So it’s fine."
More than 364,000 cases have been
reported in the first five weeks of 2024
four times more than the same period last year
Revelers are not deterred by the spike in
infections, but are using repellant as a precaution