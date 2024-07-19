Riot in Leeds as police car overturned, bus torched and fires in Harehills neighbourhood

Residents in Leeds have been urged to stay at home as emergency services battle to quell a riot that led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus set ablaze.

Officers were called to Luxor Street in the Harehills area at about 5pm on Thursday due to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

While the children were moved to a safe place, crowds gathered and the situation escalated, with objects thrown at police.

Shocking videos posted on social media showed a police car being toppled – before being attacked by people wielding a scooter, a pram and a bike – and a double-decker bus torched as multiple fires were set along the street.

Flames engulf double-decker bus after riot breaks out in Leeds with hundreds on streets. (Damien Robinson)

Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, witnessed “quite violent” scenes, saying she saw people throwing items at police officers and cars.

The 26-year-old, who lives off Harehills Lane, said: “They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything.

“Drinks were definitely being thrown at the police – water or juice or fizzy drinks, or anything they had in their hands basically, at the cars because [the police] were trying not to get too close because it was quite violent.”

When she was back home she heard “chanting and screaming” from outside, adding that it sounded like “a thousand people”.

She said: “There was a bus at the lights, obviously stopped by all these people as well. He was trying to get past. Obviously, he couldn’t, so he just reversed and just stopped basically outside my street, and just left the bus there because he felt he was in danger.

“I did see people throwing things at the bus before the driver had got out. Someone threw some glass at the bus.”

First Bus confirmed one of its vehicles was set on fire, with another caught up in the chaos. The vehicles were empty of passengers and both drivers were unhurt.

A spokesperson for First Bus in Leeds said late on Thursday: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening.

“A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

“One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

“All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can.”

One piece of footage showed a large fridge being thrown onto a fire as crowds cheered and sirens were heard in the background.

Update: message from Cllr Salma Arif & Inspector Nicholls.



Cllrs are aware of an on-going incident in Harehills.



Please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/6jMX56kalS — Salma Arif (@CllrSalmaArif) July 18, 2024

Salma Arif, councillor for Gipton and Harehills, told residents to stay at home in a video she posted on social media, featuring an East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Inspector.

Ms Arif said: “There is an ongoing situation currently in Harehills, we’re aware of that so police is here.

“We are asking everybody in the area to please stay at home at this moment in time.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said on X: “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.”

I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.



My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 18, 2024

Police said no injuries were reported and a number of road closures are in place.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5pm today (Thursday), police were called to an ongoing incident at an address in Luxor Street, Harehills.

“Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

“More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

“A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin wrote on X: “I’m reassured no one has been seriously injured but suggest those who are using this to inflame community tensions to think again.”

Local MP Richard Burgon said: “I am on my way back to Leeds from parliament and am in touch with the police and concerned residents about the ongoing incident in Harehills.

This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on.



You are inflaming a situation with misinformation.



Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them.



I expect you to issue an apology. https://t.co/VM48kgTLdT — Alex Sobel MP for Leeds Central and Headingley (@alexsobel) July 18, 2024

“The police say no injuries have been reported but are advising people to avoid the area at the moment if possible.”

Meanwhile, a tweet from Reform’s Nigel Farage ignited a response from Alex Sobel, the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley. Farage wrote on X: “The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Mr Sobel responded: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on. You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them. I expect you to issue an apology.”