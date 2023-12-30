Arrests made after protesters clash with police in Camberwell

Police responded to a disturbance near to the Lighthouse Theatre in Camberwell Road (PA Wire)

A number of arrests have been made after protesters in Camberwell clashed with police on Saturday.

Footage appeared to show protesters surrounding police vans while carrying sticks during a protest on Camberwell Road on Saturday afternoon.

Some appear to hit the vans with objects in their hands.

A Met Police spokesperson said the disturbance was related to “tensions amongst the Eritrean community” but did not give further details.

Officers estimated around 60 protesters were present at the demonstration.

I just wanted to go to the corner shop man, what is this pic.twitter.com/WkxDRi1Naa — Liam Heath (@liamfheath) December 30, 2023

A spokesperson said: “Officers are on scene in Camberwell Road, SE5 where there is a protest with approximately 50 people gathered outside a private venue.

“Additional officers are on their way to the location to assist with the demonstration.”

Public order police authorised a Section 35 dispersal order in the area in response to the scenes.

The power, lasting for 48 hours, gives officers the power to exclude a person from the area. The power can only be used if senior officers suspect the person’s presence is causing, or is likely to cause, crime and disorder.

One witness to the protest said on social media: “Big confrontation with police outside the Lighthouse on Camberwell Road.

"Protestors have brought sticks and weapons."

Another wrote on social media: “Rare to see this many riot cops on a Saturday at neither football nor a demo.

"Loads more vans arriving too, something’s going on down Camberwell."

Police later confirmed that arrests had been made, saying in a statement: "Camberwell Road has now reopened after a demonstration outside a private venue."