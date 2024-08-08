Rioter, 69, jailed for bringing wooden kosh to attack on Liverpool library

Two rioters have been jailed over violent far-right disorder triggered by the Southport killings.

William Morgan, 69, was found to be at the forefront of a mob of about 100 people who set fire to bins, damaged businesses and buildings and threw missiles at police on County Road, Liverpool on the evening of Saturday August 3.

The retired welder was seen setting fire to bins and damaging a community library and foodbank in Spellow Lane, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The court heard, the grandfather who had no previous criminal record, was seen holding a wooden cosh - a small truncheon - “plainly used to be a weapon”.

He told police, who needed three officers to arrest him, he brought it for his own protection.

Body-worn footage showed the widower telling officers to get off him as they attempted to arrest him.

At one point he said “I’m f****** 70” and an officer responded: “Well, why are you at a f****** riot?”

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC during a live broadcast of the sentencing (PA Video/PA Wire)

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC told Morgan: “You were seen at the front of the mob holding in your hand... a small truncheon.

“I am sure you had [the weapon] with you to cause injury if the opportunity should arise.

“Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road.”

Sentencing him on a rare livestream, he added: “I think it is very sad indeed to see someone of your age and character in the dock of a crown court.”

O’Malley, aged 43 and of Cambridge Gardens, in Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was also sentenced to 32 months.

The court heard O’Malley was at the front of a “baying mob” hurling tins of paint, and other objects at officers, the judge told the court having viewed CCTV.

Addressing the judge as the video was played, Mr Taylor said: “Your lordship sees the ratio of police officers to members of the mob, those officers being seriously outnumbered.”

Judge Menary said: “It seems there were hundreds of people observing this event as if it was some kind of Tuesday night entertainment. All of them should be frankly ashamed of themselves.”

Christopher Taylor, prosecuting said O’Malley, who had two previous convictions, was arrested on August 4 and told police he had been subjected to threats because of his involvement.

Sentencing him, the judge said: “You were present from an early stage at the disturbance on St Luke’s Road, Southport.

“There’s very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob.”

He said the unemployed gas fitter was part of a group who broke through police lines and was present as missiles were thrown.

He said: “It was relentless and you were at the front and participating enthusiastically.”

The judge said “each of you were at the forefront of that awful behaviour” as police vans were set on fire, 50 police officers were injured and bricks were hurled at a local mosque.

He added: “Your actions have disgraced that town and this city.”

He said sentences were designed to deter anyone from repeating the disorder that swept the country last weekend. They were reduced by a third due to their guilty pleas.