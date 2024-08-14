Rioter who went into Rotherham hotel jailed

A man who was identified from TikTok footage as being part of a mob that stormed a hotel being used to house asylum seekers has been jailed.

Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd, 49, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, was among a group of rioters who entered the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on Sunday 4 August.

He was pictured as part of a crowd going in to the hotel, where others removed chairs and fire extinguishers to throw at police officers outside.

Lloyd, who said he had only gone to have a look in the building after he had been shopping at a nearby Aldi, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Lloyd was identified after wearing a distinctive logo on his top [Reuters]

Lloyd, who is registered disabled after a car crash three years ago, did not throw items but was “passive” in his involvement, his barrister Richard Adams told the court.

He added that his client had made "the foolish error of deciding to go and have a look" at the disorder.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing.

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described footage taken inside the hotel as the "worst footage I have seen", adding that "hotel residents and staff "would have been terrified" when the mob smashed their way into the hotel building.

Passing sentence he said Lloyd had set a “dreadful example” for his daughters by taking part in the violence, which was "racist in nature".

'Ugly stain'

Meanwhile, the court heard Glynn Guest, 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, had been out walking his dogs but had stayed at the disorder after being “drawn in”.

Body worn video played to the court showed him walking up to the police line six times, before eventually grabbing a riot shield and pulling an officer to the ground as the crowd around him cheered.

PC Clark, whose camera captured Guest, said she was “terrified for her safety” during the incident outside the hotel.

His defence barrister said he was “very sorry” for what he had done, adding that he had suffered a broken nose after being hit by a riot shield.

He admitted a charge of violent disorder at a previous court appearance.

Jailing him for two years and eight months , Judge Richardson said his actions had “cast an ugly stain upon this country and South Yorkshire in particular”.

