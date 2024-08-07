Rioters become first jailed over far-right disorder in Southport and Liverpool

Three men have become the first to be jailed over the Southport and Liverpool riots.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday to three years in prison after he admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on 30 July.

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, was sentenced at the same court to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on 3 August and sending a malicious communication last year.

Liam Riley, 40, of Walton Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced also at Liverpool Crown Court to 20 months in prison after he admitted violent disorder and racially aggravated behaviour in Liverpool on August 3.

More follows on this breaking news story...