Rip currents, waterspouts and large waves are expected on Lake Erie for several days
Lake Erie will be dangerous on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Strong winds will result in larger waves. There is also a high risk of rip currents and waterspouts.
Lake Erie will be dangerous on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Strong winds will result in larger waves. There is also a high risk of rip currents and waterspouts.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.
Stay alert through the overnight hours for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
I've always wondered about the "sky people"...
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
Researchers from the University of Oxford say they've developed a new, "multi-junction" technique to create a solar material that's so thin, it can be printed directly onto the surface of everyday objects — from cars, smartphones, to backpacks — potentially providing a whole new avenue for harnessing energy from sunlight that's not limited to large […]
The US and European Union should step up production of affordable electric vehicles to justify their tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing's top envoy in South Africa said, speaking ahead of a major China-Africa summit where green energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said at a climate change event in Pretoria on Thursday that China - a leader in EV technology, solar energy and other new energy products - had played a big role in cutting harmful carbon emissions. In 2
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.
Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, speaks to Bianna Golodryga about how the candidates are approaching environmental issues in the 2024 presidential campaign.
STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.
Severe thunderstorms may impact your weekend plans with the risk for heavy rainfall and large hail. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The hurricane ripped through the North Atlantic this week, with maximum winds of 85mph.