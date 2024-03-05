'RIP Ohio homeowners': Homeowners protest skyrocketing property taxes

Reuters
Greater Toronto area home sales fell in February from January, snapping two straight months of gains, while prices increased, keeping a housing market resurgence in check amid high borrowing costs, data showed on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted month-on-month sales declined 12% in February, after a 12.6% rise in the month earlier, according to Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data. Home sales in Canada have started to revive in recent months in anticipation of interest rate cuts by the central bank.