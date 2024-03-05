'RIP Ohio homeowners': Homeowners protest skyrocketing property taxes

Reuters

China will try to stabilise a property sector with targeted measures while providing financing to "justified" projects, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday, as Beijing looks to resolve a glut of unfinished properties that have worried homebuyers. The policy message in Li's annual report to China's parliament reinforced the view that the world's second-largest economy is still working through a combination of half-completed projects as well as unsold homes that will take years to remedy and remain a brake on economic growth. The property sector has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crisis.