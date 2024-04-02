What we know about Andrew Scott's new Netflix drama Ripley

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley, a new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr Ripley. (Netflix)

With Saltburn still the talk of the town some viewers might be curious to look for something similar to watch and they would do well to choose the story the Barry Keoghan-led film is a spiritual successor of: The Talented Mr Ripley.

Patricia Highsmith's novel has been adapted for the silver screen several times before, most famously in the 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law. Now it's time for Netflix to bring the story to life for a new generation in Ripley.

Led by Andrew Scott, there is a lot that has been said about the series ahead of its release. Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ripley being released on Netflix?

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley, the eight-part limited series is set to be released on 4 April. (Netflix)

Ripley is a limited series that will be released on Netflix on Thursday, 4 April. As is normal for Netflix productions, the show will be made available in full for viewers to binge watch to their heart's content.

The limited series has eight episodes in total and it adapts Highsmith's book with a slightly modern spin, though not quite so modern as other adaptations — or, indeed, Saltburn.

What is Netflix's Ripley about?

Ripley follows the exploits of conman Tom Ripley who is tasked with bringing Dickie Greenleaf home to New York City. (Netflix)

Written by Academy Award winner Steven Zaillian, the Netflix drama centres on Tom Ripley (Scott), a conman who becomes captivated by his subject. Set in in early ’60s New York, the series sees Ripley be hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy and find his son, Dickie Greenleaf, and convince him to return home.

Ripley's decision to take the job throws him into a world of deception and deceit, and he is led down a dark path as a result. There's fraud, murder, and all manner of other dark goings on in the series that will no doubt keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Who stars in Netflix drama Ripley?

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in Ripley, they are amongst the supporting cast in the show. (Netflix)

As mentioned, Andrew Scott is leading the series as Tom Ripley, and he will be joined in the cast by Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend who is suspicious of Ripley.

Other cast members include John Malkovich, Eliot Sumner, and Maurizio Lombardi amongst others.

Is there a trailer for Ripley?

Yes, a trailer for Ripley was revealed ahead of the show's release which shows Scott in action as the charming yet dangerous titular character. Presented in black-and-white, the trailer shows how Fanning's Marge Sherwood suspects Ripley and the havoc that is wreaked upon her and Dickie Greenleaf's lives after his arrival.

Watch the trailer for Ripley:

Ripley premieres on Netflix on Thursday, 4 April.