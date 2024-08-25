‘Ripley,’ ‘Fallout,’ ‘Fargo’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Take Top Honors at Location Managers Guild Awards

Emmy contenders “Fallout,” “Fargo” and “Ripley” were among the winners at the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, presented Saturday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Additionally, motion picture awards went to Best Picture Oscar recipient “Oppenheimer,” which was filmed throughout New Mexico, and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1,” filmed in Norway, Italy and in the U.K.

“Fallout” was lensed in Utah, New York and Namibia; “Fargo,” in Alberta, Canada; and “Ripley,” in Italy. “Toyota: “Present from the Past,” filmed in Washington State, topped the commercial category.

Film in Iceland received the Outstanding Film Commission Award, on the strength of its support for “True Detective: Night Country.”

Also during the ceremony, which was hosted by actress and producer Rachael Harris (“Suits,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Hangover”), several previously-announced awards were handed out. David Shepheard, vp of Martini Film Studios, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to supervising location manager Sue Quinn, known for her work on the “Fantastic Beasts,” “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises.

The Trailblazer Award was given to location manager Bill Bowling, known for his work on films such as “Jupiter Ascending” and “Cloud Atlas.” Location Guide commercial director Clara Le presented.

The Motion Picture & Television Fund was bestowed with the Guild’s Humanitarian Award, recognizing the MPTF’s commitment to health and social services to the entertainment community. The award was presented by Camilla Belle (“Law and Order”) and accepted behalf of the MPTF by the Fund’s director of community social services Jennifer Jorge.

Additional presenters included Helena-Alexis Seymour (“Chronicles of Jessica Wu”), Kate Linder (“Young and the Restless”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), 10-time Olympic swimming medalist Gary Hall Jr.; and AFCI executive director Jaclyn Philpott.

The list of competitive winners follows:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Fallout”

Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Fargo” Season 5

Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

“Ripley”

Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Oppenheimer”

Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1”

David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film in Iceland

“True Detective: Night Country”

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota: “Present from the Past”

Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI

(Pictured: “Ripley”)

