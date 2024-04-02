Ripon: Man dies in industrial accident at garage

A man in his 30s has died following an industrial accident at a garage in Ripon.

Police were called to a vehicle recovery business on Boroughbridge Road, where the fatal incident occurred at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

A man from the Darlington area was pronounced dead at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way and being led by the Health and Safety Executive.

They added that the man's family had been informed of his death and was being supported by officers.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.