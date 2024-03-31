Ripping up England’s historic counties did not go far enough, insists Lord Heseltine

Lord Heseltine says he has no regrets and stands by the 1974 reforms because local government was hopelessly outdated - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Lord Heseltine has said his decision to rip up England’s county map 50 years ago on Monday did not go far enough.

As local government minister in the early 1970s, he redrew historic boundaries and abolished several counties from the municipal map.

On April 1 1974, county councils such as Westmorland and Cumberland and East Riding of Yorkshire were scrapped and replaced with new entities such as Cumbria and Humberside.

Lancashire was shrunk in size, with parts given to the new counties of Greater Manchester and Merseyside, while Yorkshire also lost part of its territory to Lancashire.

Lord Heseltine told The Telegraph that he had no regrets about the changes and revealed he wanted to go much further by scrapping the two-tier system of county and district councils altogether and replacing them with unitary authorities.

But Conservative councillors who would have lost their seats vetoed this idea - and district councils remained.

On Sunday night historic county campaigners urged the Government to end the “county chaos” and make it clear that the old boundaries still exist.

Although the Government says the historic counties still exist, most people use the new counties for their addresses.

Peter Boyce, chairman of the Association of British Counties, said the only way to end the confusion was to stop using county names for local government areas.

“The historic counties formed the standard general purpose geography of Great Britain for centuries, one rooted in history and commonly held notions of community and identity,” he said.

“In 1974, this was swept away and replaced by a new geography based on a set of transient local government areas.”

Lord Heseltine said he stood by the 1974 reforms because local government was hopelessly outdated.

On April 1 1974, as the local government minister, Michael Heseltine redrew historic boundaries and abolished several counties from the municipal map - John Downing/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

At the time he was a junior minister in charge of local government. Peter Walker was the environment secretary in Edward Heath’s government and his department included local government.

“The historic structure of local government in this country had 1,300 authorities, which was sensible in a time when the relationship between central and local government was developed by means of communication by foot or horse.

“The centres of executive responsibility had to be close to communities,” said Lord Heseltine.

“But by the 1960s we had telephones, cars, trains and planes - and a review under Labour came to the conclusion that what England needed was 60 unitary authorities, which was absolutely right.

“It fell to the Tory government to decide what to do: Peter Walker and me as his sidekick.

“We created the conurbation authorities for the great cities, but the Conservative party would not stomach the abolition of two tiers. So we kept the counties and the districts outside the conurbations - something we did not wish to do.

“Nevertheless, we got the number of authorities down to 300.”

In the intervening period, some counties have been purged of their district authorities.

Lord Heseltine added: “In the counties, we have a real mess: some are unitaries, some are county councils with unitaries within them, and many still have district councils.

“The structure of local government is a real impediment to regenerating local economies and reducing central power in London.

“What is missing in the two-tier county structure is any serious input from local authorities on what they need to regenerate their authorities.”

He said he tried to make the counties unitary in the 1990s but “turkeys don’t vote for Christmas”. “There is no argument for keeping the districts,” he said.