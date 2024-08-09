'Rise Above It All': Artist Creates Flipbook Tribute to Simone Biles

The Olympic heroics of US gymnast Simone Biles have inspired a quirky tribute from a Missouri-based artist.

Biles, who comes away from the Paris Games with three gold medals, stars in a flipbook tribute by Ben Zurawski, otherwise known as TheFlippist.

Zurawski’s work shows Biles not only making her way across the mat, but as the pages go by, we also see her “rising above it all”, by leaping over the Eiffel Tower, before bounding over the globe.

Describing the work, Zurawski wrote, “In so many ways Simone Biles is like a superhero at rising above under pressure.”

He added, “But in the most relatable human way, it’s her ability [to] put her stress, doubt, and struggles out there, and show others it’s OK to not be perfect. It’s OK to make sure your body AND brain get the training and love they need.” Credit: theflippist via Storyful